Troy, N.Y (NEWS10) — After their first round win over Columbia, #3 Christian Brothers Academy looked to keep it rolling in the Section II Class AA boys basketball quarterfinals on Saturday. The Brothers battled #6 Ballston Spa at Hudson Valley Community College.

CBA controlled throughout, on their way to a 58-40 win. Ayden Harrison led all scorers with 19 points for the Brothers.

CBA will take on #10 LaSalle on Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena at 6:30 PM.