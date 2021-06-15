CBA holds on to win Class AA title over Shaker

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Christian Brothers Academy and Shaker baseball teams split their regular season series. What better time for a rubber match than the Class AA title game?

The Brothers jumped out in front right out of the gate, scoring their first run on a Shaker error in the first inning. Luke Szepek, Jackson Lilley, and Will Baumann each followed that up with RBI base hits, as the Brothers put up a 4-spot in the first inning.

CBA extended their lead to 7-1 entering the 7th, but the Blue Bison added 3 runs before the Brothers recorded an out to cut it to 7-4. The rally ended there, as CBA secured the Class AA title with a 7-4 win over Shaker.