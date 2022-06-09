COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — It might not be football season, but that didn’t keep Christian Brothers Academy off the gridiron this week.

Head coach Bob Burns led a camp for players from the youth through the varsity level. For the varsity squad, it’s all about putting the work in toward their ultimate goals, as they set out on their section title defense. “This is definitely a major stepping stone to developing the 2022 football team,” said Burns. “It’s just another part of the process, a part of the blueprint to try to get us ready to be as good as we can possibly be.”

For the younger players, it’s all about the basics. “For the youth kids, it’s more instructional,” said Burns. “We’re trying to teach them the game, trying to teach them fundamentals, certain techniques. Just get them having fun too.”