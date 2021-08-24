CBA football begins Bob Burns era with first official practice

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fall high school sports are officially underway in New York State, with teams holding their first official practices Monday. So begins the Bob Burns era for Christian Brothers Academy football.

Burns made the switch from Troy to CBA this offseason, replacing longtime head coach Joe Burke. Burns brings a championship pedigree to Class AA, winning two state titles with Troy in Class A. The Brothers finished last season with a record of 2-4.

Burns was able to get the ball rolling with CBA this summer. “Thankfully we were able to get 40 workouts in over the summer, so I really got to know most of the kids,” Burns said. “Now we can really hit the ground running and get ready for the season.”

Although the summer workouts were productive, Burns was even more excited to get the official practices underway. He said, “I joked yesterday it was Christmas Eve, because the first day of double sessions is always special.”

The players are already acclimating to Burns’ systems and styles. Senior center and defensive end John O’Keeffe believes the Brothers have hit the ground running. “Coach got hired and like a week later we were working out,” O’Keefe said. “All summer we’ve been working out. Our goal is to work harder than everybody else. We know everyone else is working real hard but we’re trying to do some big things this season, so we’re trying to work harder than all of our opponents day in and day out.”

The Brothers will open their new turf field against rival La Salle on Friday, September 3rd.