Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday afternoon.

23 Brothers from the Class of 2022 signed on to play college athletics in the CBA gymnasium. Athletes from baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer and skiing all are moving on to the next level, with six of the 23 signing national letters of intent.

“I’ve been dreaming about this day for awhile now,” Ryan Bilka, who signed a NLI to play baseball at Wagner, said. “Probably since I started playing sports. It feels good to finally be living my dream.”

“It shows that the athletes that we have here, the hard work that we put in on and off the field, they’re also great guys,” Bilka said. “Even in school, everyday life, just a really good class to be a part of.”

“I’ve been here since sixth grade so I’ve seen all these kids come in and even some of these kids have been here since sixth grade so it’s fantastic,” Ayden Harrison, who signed a NLI to play basketball at Daemen, said.

“I’ve played with most of them in volleyball and baseball and even in football in middle school,” Harrison said. “But it’s been great watching us grow up. It’s been a really fun ride.”

“It just shows that our ’22 class is very talented in all sports,” Michael O’Shaughnessy, who signed a NLI to play baseball at Davidson, said. “Baseball, basketball, football, we’ve got guys going D1, D2, D3, shows that everyone is working hard here and we put in the work all the time. And a lot of these guys are my closest friends so it’s really awesome.”

Here is a complete list of the CBA student athletes who signed on to play at the next level: