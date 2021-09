COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy stayed unbeaten Friday night, blanking Colonie 48-0 on the road.

The Brothers are now 4-0 in Bob Burns’ first year at the helm. They’ve outscored their opponents 168-6.

CBA will look to stay unbeaten next Saturday at 1:00 PM on the road against Schenectady. Colonie will visit Shaker Friday at 7:00 PM.