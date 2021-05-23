CBA batters Colonie as Szepek drives in four

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie and CBA matched up in the Colonie Cup at Shaker on Sunday afternoon. Colonie beat CBA in their first go around, but the Brothers rattled off nine straight wins following that season-opening loss.

Luke Szepek got a hold of one in the bottom of the first with one on to put CBA on the board. His two run home run made it 2-0. He had four RBI on the day. Colonie had an answer in the top of the third. Pitcher Trevor Filkins looped a tough ball into no man’s land and the Brothers couldn’t track, cutting into CBA’s lead making it 2-1. Later in that same inning PJ Parisi found a gap in right center. His RBI single tied things up at two, but the Brothers bashed from there, running away with an 11-2 win.

Both teams are back in action Monday with CBA hosting Bethlehem Central and Colonie visiting Albany.