Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school baseball is officially back so we checked in with the champs to start the season.

Christian Brothers Academy began their Section 2 title defense with a home game against Amsterdam. The Rams took the Brothers by surprise with a three run first inning, but CBA came right back to tie it up in the bottom of the first.

From there, CBA opened things up in the third with a five run inning, then really put it out of reach with a seven run sixth on their way to a 15-4 season opening win.