Catskill pulls away from Maple Hill to give Wildcats their first loss

Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill hosted Catskill Friday night for a Patroon Conference girls hoops matchup as the Wildcats were looking to stay undefeated.

Early in the first, Hannah Konsul made a nice move in the paint past a few Wildcat defenders to help give Catskill a 7-2 lead. The Wildcats worked their way back in the second quarter. Bella Seeberger hit the deck on a drive but found Sophia Chevrier for an open wing three to bring the Wildcats back within two at 11-9.

Catskill went on a run from there. Janay Brantley pulled up off the dribble to beat the shot clock with a shooter’s roll, then Kiana Salerno knocked down an open three as Catskill opened up a 21-12 halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 47-36 win.

Catskill is back home against Rensselaer Tuesday while Maple Hill visits Taconic Hills. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

