Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s really no better way to spend the Fourth of July than with some baseball.

If you haven’t been, a ValleyCats game isn’t a bad place to be on Independence Day. Monday’s game was easily the best attended game of the season with more than five thousand fans.

The Cats jumped out early with a 4-0 first inning lead on Ottawa, but the Titans fired right back in the second. Jason Dicochea looped a RBI single into center to bring a runner home and cut the lead to 4-1 ValleyCats.

Tri-City’s bats stayed warm in the bottom of the inning. Brantley bell dropped a single in the gap in left center to bring home a run to make it 5-1 Cats.

Jesus Lujano followed him up with a RBI of his own. The groundout made it 6-1 ValleyCats. They didn’t have much more offense in them for the rest of the day, but the defense handled the rest just fine.

A four six three double play got them out of the third as the ValleyCats held off Ottawa late for a 7-6 win. They’ve got three at home against the Quebec Capitales starting Tuesday.