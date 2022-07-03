Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday marked the end of the Kumar Rocker era with the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Rocker pitched his final game Friday, earning his first professional win. Sunday he spent one last day with the organization, signing autographs before the game and enjoying his last day as a ValleyCat. Manager Pete Incaviglia had nothing but love for Rocker on his way out.

“He’s been a great teammate,” Incaviglia said. “He cares about the organization. He goes out there and prepares and competes very well.”

“His stuff is, you know, electric,” Incaviglia said. “We all know that but it’s the intangibles that’s going to make him a great big leaguer.”

“His work ethic and the fact that he cares about being here, he cares about his teammates,” Incaviglia said. “He’s down there rooting his teammates on. He’s going home tomorrow and he’s down in the dugout high fiving people and it’s been a privilege and a joy to have him here.”

Not to burst Kumar’s going away party bubble, but the ValleyCats still had a series to finish Sunday.

Jonah Girand had himself a day. After a solo shot to put the ValleyCats on the board in the third inning, he followed it up with a three run shot in the sixth to make it 6-2 ValleyCats.

They inched closer with a RBI single from Trey Woosley to bring it to 7-3, but that’s as close as they’d get as Tri-city got their first sweep of the season. Girand tried to remember the last time he had a two home run game.

“I can’t even remember, so it feels pretty good to do that,” Girand said. “I just sort of changed my approach just to try and see the ball a little bit better and I’ve gotten some really good advice and I’ve taken it to the plate with me and I think it’s really helped so I just wanna keep that going and just sort of get back to basics and see the ball as well as I can.”

That really good advice he’s getting is from World Series champ Jay Bell, who joined the ValleyCats coaching staff this week.