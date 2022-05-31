Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a warm Tuesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the Tri-City ValleyCats welcome the Sussex County Miners into town for a three game set. Tonight, the ‘Cats took the field on Tuesday as the Albany River Rats on Hockey Night at The Joe.

Offense was the name of the game in the top half of the first inning, as the Miners started the game off with a 3-run first inning on an RBI single from Spencer Griffin,and Cito Culver drove a 2 RBI double to left center field to give Sussex County a 3-0 lead.

The ‘Cats would come clawing back in their first turn at bat. Jesus Lujano led the inning off with a towering blast over the wall in left field. Brantley Bell and Juan Silverio would reach base after the Lujano homer with Denis Phipps taking a pitch off the leg to load the bases for Pavin Parks. The ‘Cats shortstop plated two with a broken bat single. Carson McCusker followed Parks with an RBI single of his own, giving Tri-City the 4-3 lead after just one inning.

Juan Santana would send a Ivan Pineyro fastball over the ValleyCats bullpen to give Tri-City a 5-3 lead. The Miner’s starter would quiet the bats for the next few innings, keeping the score at 5-4 until the sixth inning.

Olbis Parra silenced the Miners bats after the first inning, retiring the nine of the next 12 batters he would face. The right hander would finish with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work.

Sussex County would get a run back in the top half of the fourth inning, on a seeing eye single off the bat of Nilo Rijo that kicked off of the second base bag, allowing Errol Robinson to score from second base.

ValleyCats all-time home run leader Denis Phipps would add to his career total, sending a missile over the left field wall, giving the lead back to Tri-City by the score of 6-4. Phipps takes sole possession of first place for the team lead in homers, tallying his fifth of the season tonight.

Tri-City would add their seventh run of the night on Pavin Parks’ second RBI single of the game, as Brantley Bell came around to score.

Trey Cochran-Gill came in with two outs in the eighth inning to try to limit the Miners to just one run in the frame. Cochran-Gill struck out Henry Fullerton to keep the ‘Cats lead at two.

The ValleyCats closer would come out for the top of the ninth inning, and worked himself into a bases loaded, one out jam. Cochran-Gill was able to put the Miners away on a 4-6-3 double play ball off the bat of Marten Pauwels to end the game.