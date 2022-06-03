TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph L. Bruno Stadium hosted Friday night baseball as the ValleyCats took down Trois-Riviéres 4-3 in the Aigles’ first trip to Troy this season.

The newest starting pitcher for the ValleyCats, Leo Crawford made his first start of the 2022 season, and kept the Aigles’ bats quiet in the top half of the first inning.

Tri-City would start similarly to Trois-Rivieres, as starter Sam Poliquin kept the ‘Cats at bay, the only blemish to his first inning would be a Denis Phipps single. He would be retired as he tried to steal second base to end the first inning.

The Aigles would start off the scoring in the road half of the second inning. Vaibhav Desai would lift a single into right field, driving in Steve Brown. That would be one of only two runs Crawford would give up in his inaugural outing.

Carson McCusker would lead the bottom of the third inning off with a walk, bringing ‘Cats catcher Jonah Girand up to the plate. The backstop made the most of his first at-bat of the game, launching a double off of the left center field wall, bringing McCusker all the way around from first base to score.

Both Poliquin and Crawford would silence their opposition bats over the next two innings. However in the sixth, everybody’s bats woke up.

In the road half of the sixth, the Aigles would take their second lead of the night on a two out double off the bat of Canice Ejoh. That would spell the end of Crawford’s outing, enter Adam Hofacket. Hofacket would strike out Valibhav Desai to strand Ejoh to limit the Aigles scoring to only one run.

Tri-City would send Girand up to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and he would launch a double off the right center field wall. Jesus Lujano would follow Girand with a double to the left field corner of the ballpark, bringing Girand around to score. The trio of doubles would be completed when Juan Santana would launch a double off the top of the wall in right center field, tying the game at three. The tie wouldn’t last long, as Juan Silverio would bloop a single into right field, bringing Santana around to score.

The action wouldn’t pick up again until the top of the ninth, as ValleyCats closer Trey Cochran-Gill entered to try to shut the door. Canice Ejoh would lead off the inning with an infield single. Vaibhav Desai would then bloop a single into left field, and the fleet footed Ejoh would come around to score, cutting the lead to 4-3.

Dustyn Macaluso would bunt Desai over to second base, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Campagna, moving Desai to third. Ricardo Sanchez would rocket a ground ball to Pavin Parks, who fired it over to Brad Zunica to put the bow on another comeback victory.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 TROIS-RIVIÉRES 3

W: ADAM HOFACKET (5-0)

L: SAM POLQUIN (1-1)

SV: TREY COCHRAN-GILL (6)

The 'Cats host the Trois-Riviéres Aigles in the second game of the three game series tomorrow night for The Office Night. Kumar Rocker will also be making his professional debut tomorrow night, taking the mound for the first time as a member of the ValleyCats. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.