VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane hosted the Catholic Central boys and girls basketball teams for a doubleheader on Friday.

It got underway with the defending state champion Ichabod Crane boys hosting undefeated Catholic Central. The Crusaders stayed undefeated, dominating their way to a 71-40 win. They improve to 18-0 this season.

The girls matchup featured two ranked teams. Catholic Central is ranked 16th in Class A, while Ichabod Crane is ranked 14th in Class B. The Crusaders began the game on a 16-0 run, leading 16-3 after the first quarter. The Riders battled back, but Catholic Central was able to hang on for the 52-44 win. Navi Turpin dropped 25 points in the win, while Carolina Williams led the Riders with 22 points.