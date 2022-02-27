TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College hosted six Section II high school boys basketball playoff games on Saturday. The day began in Class B with #4 Catholic Central taking on #5 Fonda-Fultonville.

The Braves took a two point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders led by three heading into the game’s final 30 seconds. Allen Booth nailed a three pointer with 20 seconds to go to tied the game at 55, sending it to overtime.

Catholic Central 8th grader Darien Moore hit what would stand as the game-winning three with under a minute to play, as the Crusaders held on for a 62-61 overtime win. Moore led all scorers with 28 points.