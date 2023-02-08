TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It doesn’t get much better than a rivalry matchup, especially when the teams going at it are as good as Catholic Central and Lansingburgh. The Crusaders entered the night 18-0, while the Knights entered 14-3.

Lansingburgh took a four point lead with just over a minute and a half in the first half, but the Crusaders stormed back to take a 32-30 lead into the break. Catholic Central pushed the lead to six after the third quarter.

The Crusaders were able to push their lead to 54-44 in the fourth quarter. The Knights then went on an 11-0 run to take a 55-54 lead. The game was tied at 57 with 1:20, when Catholic Central’s Nick Riley buried a three to put the Crusaders ahead for good. They held on to win 65-59.

The Crusaders improve to 19-0 on the season.