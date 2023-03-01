TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College played host to the Section 2 girls basketball Class A semifinals on Tuesday night. The two seed, Catholic Central, took on the six seed, South Glens Falls, in the opener.

The Bulldogs were sniffing an upset early, leading 12-3 after the first. But the Crusaders stormed back in the second quarter, taking a 26-15 lead into the half. Catholic Central never looked back, on their way to a 59-38 win. El’Dior Dobere led the way with 12 points.

The Crusaders advance to the Class A title game against top-seeded, defending state champion Averill Park on Friday at 6:00 PM at HVCC.