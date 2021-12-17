Catholic Central outlasts Ichabod Crane in Colonial Council clash

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Central girls basketball team played host to Ichabod Crane on Friday night in a battle of one loss teams. The Crusaders entered the night 2-1, while the Riders sat at 3-1.

Catholic Central outlasted Ichabod Crane in a back and forth battle, 43-41 the final. The Crusaders improve to 3-1, while the Riders fall to 3-2.

The Crusaders will look for another win on Tuesday on the road against Lansingburgh. Meanwhile the Riders will look to bounce back Tuesday at home against the Academy of Holy Names.