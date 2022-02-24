AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Central girls basketball built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and weathered several rallies from Amsterdam to win the Section 2 Class A quarterfinal 37-28. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Crusaders’ defense showed up to hold the No. 16 Rugged Rams to an average of seven points per quarter.

With the win, the No. 4 seed will advance to the semifinals Wednesday, March 2 at Hudson Valley Community College. The Crusaders will be a significant underdog against top-seeded Averill Park.