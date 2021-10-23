Cataldo stands strong in net to send Burnt Hills to the semifinals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm Thursday on a movie set in New Mexico, killing one and injuring another, many are asking: what are prop firearms and are they dangerous?

According to local filmmaker Don Rittner, prop guns are used in all types of films, including some shot here in the Capital Region. Rittner says in "The Place Beyond the Pines", staring Ryan Gosling, which was shot in Schenectady, a prop gun was used but with extreme caution.