Cataldo stands strong in net to send Burnt Hills to the semifinals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — With 6:09 left in the first half, Ella Blesi scored the game-winner for Burnt Hills, and Amelia Cataldo stood strong in goal to send the Spartans to the Class A semifinals with a 2-1 win over Scotia-Glenville. With the upset, No. 5 Burnt Hills advances to a date with top-seeded Queensbury 6:30 p.m. Monday at Mechanicville.

