Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most high school games couldn’t survive the snow Tuesday but Burnt Hills and Shaker boys lacrosse got a Suburban Council matchup in.

Unfortunately for the Bison, the Spartans seemed to only heat up in the snow. Senior attack Kevin Carney had six goals and four assists while Shane McClernan added four goals in a 14-2 blowout win over Shaker.

Burnt Hills is back in action Thursday at home against Averill Park at noon while Shaker waits until next Tuesday, April 26, to play Shenendehowa at 5:30.