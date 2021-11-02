Caponera’s late goal helps OESJ grab Class D title

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Fort Ann met the three seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, in the Section 2 girls soccer Class D title game on Monday night. The young OESJ team, without a senior starter, fought back to win the Class D championship.

After OESJ fell behind early, the two teams were locked 1-1 with under 6 minutes to go when Nataley Caponera found the back of the net to give the Wolves the lead. OESJ went on to win 2-1.

Junior Sydney Schell was happy to prove the Wolves’ doubters wrong. “At the beginning of the season, so many people said they didn’t think we’d win a game and we’re here,” said Schell. “I didn’t think we’d be here. I’m so happy we are. I had hope but I wasn’t expecting this, this is insane. I’ve been wanting a white patch for so long. I’m so happy.”

Head coach Zale Benton had a message for her team from the beginning of the season. That message paid off Monday night. “I told the kids in the beginning of the season, just hold your heads high, get through the bad part of the season and we’ll be able to make some noise from there,” said Benton. “They believed it and they did it, and that’s all they had to do.”