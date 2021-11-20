Capital Region Football Hall of Fame inducts 11th class

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Regional Football Hall of Fame inducted their 11th annual class Saturday evening at the Desmond Hotel in Albany, featuring 25 inductees and the 1972 Shenenedehowa championship team.

The class included 16 players, six coaches, two officials, and a media member. Some notable names on that list include Troy running back Jordan Canzeri, who went on to play at Iowa, Jeff Higgins, a Lake George standout who played at Ithaca before seven seasons in the AFL, and Tony Wise, former offensive line coach for the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys.

“You’re so blessed to be part of such a great group of men that are in this hall,” Higgins said. “What a nice job they’ve done putting on the event and getting people honored. It all comes back to the great coaches and teammates and people that supported me along the way.”

“I have at times, when people have said ‘oh yeah did you coach at Dallas?’ and they do a double take like can a guy from Latham actually be in the NFL and I said yes,” Wise said. “It’s a special thing to have this honor and it’s been a wonderful career and been very lucky.”

The full list of player inductees can be found below:

● JORDAN CANZERI – An all-state selection as a senior at Troy High School where he rushed for 3.300 yards in two seasons. Recruited to Iowa where he was all-Big 10 his senior year (2015).

● JOHN CHANEY- An all-star at Albany High School, he went on to become a Hall of Famer at Wagner College, where in the 1987 season, he helped Wagner win the Division III National Title.

● LYLE DARMETKO – A captain of a Watervliet High School team that won the Colonial Council and Section 2 Class C titles, he was selected as the Times Union “All-City” player of the year and “All-Area Small School” player of the year. He played college football at Wagner College.

● JOSH ETU – Named captain of his Queensbury High School football team as a junior, he helped lead the Spartans to the State finals, and earned all-state honors. He went on to wrestling (and academic) fame at the University of Virginia, where he won two University National Titles.

● MIKE FOSMIRE – An all-star lineman at Troy High School in the 90’s, he was a first team all-state selection in 1996. He played college football for the Hobart Statesmen.

● MILT GRAHAM – The Columbia High School grad played college football at Colgate and was drafted in 1956 by the NFL Chicago Bears. He played for the Boston Patriots in the American Football League and won a Grey Cup for Ottawa in 1960 in the Canadian Football League.

● GARY HAMM – An all-star end at Middleburgh High School in the late 1960’s, he was part of the very first New York all-state team.

● BOB HIGGINS – A high school All-American at Albany Academy, he earned a spot on the Dartmouth football team, only to suffer a career ending injury. After football, he earned a medical degree and became the first African-American surgeon-in-chief and director of surgery at Johns Hopkins hospitals.

● JEFF HIGGINS – A versatile all-star high school career at Lake George (QB, RB, WR, DB) led him to Ithaca College, where he earned All-American honors twice. He also played seven seasons in the AFL.

● DAVID HOLLOWAY – A four-year varsity starter and a 2002 graduate of Albany Academy, he was offensive Player of the Year as a senior and defensive Player of the Year as a junior. The all-county selection chose the University of Maryland where he was a three-year starter. He played for four different NFL teams NFL over 3 seasons (2007-09).

● JOSH KEYES –Earned State Class C Player of the Year as a senior and Co-Player of the year honors as a junior at Chatham High School. Earned all-ACC honors at Boston College and spent time with eight different teams in the NFL.

● JOHN MANCINI – The Amsterdam Recorder player of the year at Fonda Fultonville High School, he played his college ball at Boston University, where he was a two-time all-Yankee Conference selection.

● *MIKE MAZURKY – Football success at LaSalle Institute in Troy earned him the opportunity to play college football at Manhattan College, where his success continued. He earned his fame as a professional wrestler and actor appearing in more than 142 films, best known for split face in Dick Tracy (1945), Yusuf in Sinbad the Sailor (1947), and Clon in It’s About Time (1966-1967).

● JOE RUGGERI – A multiple time all-star receiver and defensive back at Johnstown, he still holds spots on the State receptions and yardage list. He played four seasons at Union College, including two NCAA tournament appearances.

● DAVID WINTER – A 3,000-yard runner at Hudson Falls High School, he was the 1996 Glens Falls Post Star player of the year and a State Class B first-team all-star.

● DYLAN WYDRONKOWSKI – Named a Class A first team all-State and Section 2 Class A Defensive Player of the Year as a linebacker in both his junior and senior years at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. He was recruited to help Stetson University return to Division I football in 2013.

Contributors who are part of the Class of 2021 include:

● THE 1972 SHENENDEHOWA PLAINSMEN went 9-0 averaging 44 points and allowing fewer than four points a game. Coach Brent Steuerwald calls the 1972 team “arguably the finest team Section 2 has ever seen.”

● NIALL HOWARD (Service to Youth Football honoree) – Has given more than 25 years to youth football as a coach in the same city that launched his high school and college playing career – Schenectady. Has coached at all levels, from peewee to semi-pro.

● JOHN IRION (Head Coach honoree) – In 20 seasons at Queensbury High School, he amassed 136 career wins, and is still adding to his overall total as coach at Granville High School. His 2013 Spartans team earned a State title.

● *RON JONES (Head Coach honoree) – Led the Hoosick Falls program to a Section 2-record six straight sectional titles from 2009-14, including earning the program’s first Class C football state championship in 2012. He won 155 games in his 23 seasons.

● TONY WISE (Service to Football honoree) – The former Shaker High School product is one of the most successful offensive line coaches in the NFL and college football including a Super Bowl title with the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami (FL).

● DAR RIVERS (Referee honoree)

● BOB WOODS (Referee honoree)

● PETE TOBEY (Service to Football honoree) – veteran high school sports beat writer for the Glens Falls Post Star newspaper.

● ARTIE WAUGH (Assistant Coach honoree) – coached for 20 seasons at Guilderland High School, 14 under Hall of Fame coach Bud Kenyon. Over that 14-year span, the teams never had a losing season.