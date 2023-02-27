GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs native Don Walton made his professional MMA debut on February 18 and came out of the cage victorious. The event was through DonnyBrooke Fight Promotions in Barre, Vermont.

Walton has been training at the Saratoga Academy of Elite Martial Arts in Greenfield Center for over 10 years. He is also an instructor for both adults and children at the school, and is the Head Fight team coach.

Walton faced opponent Jason Lapage in the 155-pound lightweight category. Lapage was also making his professional debut, said Walton, and was one of the top fighters in the state.

Lapage immediately tried to take him to the ground, said Walton, but he kept shutting down his takedowns. Walton cut open Lapage’s face in the first 30 seconds, he said.

“This guy went into this fight thinking it was striker versus wrestler,” said Walton. “No, it was actually MMA fighter versus wrestler. He was terrified at one point, I could tell I was in his head, I just started piecing him apart.”

Walton used Muay Thai and Karate style striking and eventually took Lapage down with a Judo throw. In the second round, Walton put him in a heel hook by twisting his knee. Lapage tapped, meaning Walton won by submission.

“I felt phenomenal,” said Walton. “My leg hurt a little bit, only because I was kicking him so hard that it actually started to hurt me.”

Saratoga Academy of Elite Martial Arts Founder and Head Instructor Shihan James Bruchac was in Walton’s corner for his last two fights. “Don did a phenomenal job of pulling pretty much every style we teach here at our facility into his fight, which includes Kyokushin Karate, Muay Thai, even some Judo and of course he finished with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu,” said Bruchac.

Walton said he was supposed to turn pro much sooner, but COVID put a delay at that. He was supposed to have his professional MMA debut in February 2022, but his opponent dropped out last minute. After finding a replacement, Don won an amateur Muay Thai fight in a higher weight class.

The difference between amateur and professional is that the professional fighters get paid, said Walton. “It’s still unreal that I’m actually a pro, but I’m finally happy that I got to make my pro debut,” he said.

After Walton’s fight in February 2022, he couldn’t fight for a while due to surgery. He went through the holidays dieting, cutting weight, and training for his professional debut.

In May, DonnyBrooke Fight Promotions is holding another MMA fight event. Walton will be coaching while the rest of the fight team competes. Walton does want to do another professional fight before the end of 2023.