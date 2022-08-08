SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — The Capital District Sports Women of the Year 2022 gala was held on Monday, honoring some of the best female student-athletes in the Capital Region at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Colleen Quaglia, a member of the College of Saint Rose swimming and diving team, was named the Grand Collegiate Woman of the Year. “It’s an incredible accomplishment,” said Quaglia. “It definitely helps that I got acknowledged for it. All of the years and all of the hard work that I’ve put in and the effort I put in, it’s just a great way to be able to be recognized for it.”
Michelina Lombardi, an Averill Park graduate, was named Grand Scholastic Woman of the Year. “It means so much just to be up here and be recognized,” said Lombardi. “To win is just so amazing because all of these girls are incredible athletes and people and they work hard in their communities so it’s just a great honor.”
The full list of honorees can be found below:
Brigid Duffy, Queensbury High School
Katie Falotico, University at Albany
Rebecca Hall, Maple Hill High School
Grace Heiting, Union College
Michelina Lombardi, Averill Park High School
Kelsey Meca, Mayfield High School
Zionna Perez-Tucker, Mohonasen High School
Colleen Quaglia, The College of Saint Rose
Carlie Rzeszotarski, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
Heather Schmidt, Niskayuna High School
Cameryn Shultes, Middleburgh High School
Ayaka Suesada, Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School
Sadie Tavares, Schuylerville High School