Canzeri paying it forward as HOF inductee

TROY, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Former Section 2 standout Jordan Canzeri will be inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame this weekend. His accolades on the field would be enough to support his nomination, but what he’s doing off the field doesn’t hurt either.

The former running back made a name for himself at Iowa, where he was all-Big 10 as a senior. He got his start though, at Troy, where he amassed more than 3,300 yards his final two seasons in purple and gold, helping the Flying Horses to the state championship game.

Following his football career, Canzeri returned home to be a teacher and trainer, where he’s helping the next generation of athletes get seen in an under-recruited area.

“I want to be able to teach the kids that I’ve been around and can help out the things that I’ve learned in college and the pros,” said Canzeri. “I’m teaching them these things in simplistic ways at 10 and 11 years old, and I’m like, ‘You guys are going to just be completely different athletes.’ And it’s just really cool to see that and be part of that development.

Canzeri is one of 26 inductees, including 16 players, who will be honored Saturday at the Desmond Hotel at 6 p.m.