CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes, Drew Canterbury’s five goals lifted Shenendehowa boys lacrosse over Ballston Spa 12-10 at home Tuesday night. The Plainsmen stay unbeaten early in the season, improving to 3-0, 2-0 in the Suburban Council.

Outside of Canterbury, the Plainsmen had a balanced attack with six other players combining to score the remaining seven goals.

For the Scotties, Matt King and Sean Dwyer each tallied four goals in defeat. Three of King’s goals came consecutively in the second quarter, lifting the Scotties from a 5-3 deficit to a 6-5 lead.

Shenendehowa scored three of the next four goals to take an 8-7 lead into halftime.

The Plainsmen travel to CBA Thursday for a 4:15 p.m. scheduled game against the Brothers.