BUFFALO, NY (NEWS10) – Ahamadou Fofana hit the go-ahead three with 80 seconds remaining as part of a game-ending 14-4 Canisius run as the Golden Griffins slipped past Siena Basketball 67-64 in the regular season finale at the Koessler Athletic Center.

Despite dropping their final two regular season contests in Western New York, Siena (15-13, 12-8) will be the No. 3 seed in next week’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Saints will begin their quest for a seventh MAAC Championship when they face the winner of Tuesday night’s 6-11 First Round game between sixth-seeded Marist and No. 11 Quinnipiac (9 p.m.) in the MAAC Quarterfinals Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Winners of three straight to close out the regular season, upstart Canisius (11-20, 7-13) escaped the basement. The Golden Griffins will be the No. 10 seed in the MAAC Tournament and open vs. seventh-seeded Fairfield in First Round action Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Jackson Stormo posted his third double-double with a game-high 18 points and a season-high tying 11 rebounds to go along with four assists for Siena which has dropped five straight at the Koessler Athletic Center. The nation’s 26th best three-point shooter entering play (.409), Colby Rogers added 17 points on 6-7 shooting including 5-6 from distance.

Stormo and Rogers combined to shoot 14-18 from the field for Siena who lost despite shooting 52% overall including 8-17 from three. The Saints were hampered by 20 turnovers leading to 22 points for Canisius, who also attempted 18 more field goal attempts as a result.

Malek Green came off the bench to score 16 points on his Senior Day for the Golden Griffins who improved to 14-6 in the past 20 meetings between the programs. Fofana finished with 13 points, four assists, and six steals, while Armon Harried added 11 points.

Canisius scored the first eight points and opened a seemingly commanding 16-point advantage at 28-12 at the 7:40 mark. But Siena found a spark and came storming back, responding with a 17-3 run to end the half on a buzzer-beating Michael Baer three to go into the locker room down just two at 31-29.

The Saints shot 59% (13-22) in the second half and took their first lead of the game at 54-53 on a Rogers three at the 8:48 mark. The triple was part of 11 unanswered points scored over just 2:25 for Siena, which scored on five consecutive possessions during the run.

But the Saints couldn’t keep the momentum going as they scored just four points the rest of the way. Nonetheless Fofana, who hit the go-ahead three late, left the door open by missing the front end of a one-and-one with four seconds remaining. But Siena couldn’t get a final look at a potential game-tying three as their 20th and final turnover sealed their fate. The loss was just the Saints’ second this season in both day games and on one day’s rest, as Siena fell to 8-2 on the season in both categories.

The Saints will now look to wipe the slate clean as they aim to rebound with their season on the line next week in the MAAC Tournament. Siena split the regular season series with Marist with both teams winning on the other’s home court, while the Saints swept the Bobcats.