Canajoharie’s Douglass becomes school’s first Division I wrestling signee

Canajoharie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Canajoharie High School has a division one wrestler for the first time in school history.

Senior Reed Douglass signed his letter of intent Friday afternoon to Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Douglass was excited about the opportunity, and couldn’t believe how far he’s come in his wrestling career when looking back to where it all began.

“My freshman year I was pretty bad,” Douglass said. “I had four wins and 16 losses. I was not very good. I don’t know what it was, I just decided I really wanted to take on wrestling and do the best I can.”

“I would never believe four year from now I’d be signing division one or even really college wrestling at all. It was not what I thought. I’m excited. Wrestling has taught me so much. It’s more than just a sport, that’s for sure.”

