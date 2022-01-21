Canajoharie’s Douglass becomes school’s first Division I wrestling signee
Canajoharie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Canajoharie High School has a division one wrestler for the first time in school history.
Senior Reed Douglass signed his letter of intent Friday afternoon to Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. Douglass was excited about the opportunity, and couldn’t believe how far he’s come in his wrestling career when looking back to where it all began.
“My freshman year I was pretty bad,” Douglass said. “I had four wins and 16 losses. I was not very good. I don’t know what it was, I just decided I really wanted to take on wrestling and do the best I can.”
“I would never believe four year from now I’d be signing division one or even really college wrestling at all. It was not what I thought. I’m excited. Wrestling has taught me so much. It’s more than just a sport, that’s for sure.”
More Sports News
- The Latest: Medvedev slated for Day 6 Australian Open action
- Abuse victims see inequity in payouts at 2 Michigan schools
- Canajoharie’s Douglass becomes school’s first Division I wrestling signee
- Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China
- New year, same Nelly Korda as she leads LPGA season opener
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips