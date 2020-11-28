Camper, Mahala appointed Siena basketball captains

Loundonville, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Siena Basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello has announced that senior Manny Camper and junior Robert Mahala have been selected as the Saints’ team captains for the 2020-21 season.
“Manny and Rob do everything the right way,” said Maciariello. “They live with enthusiasm, appreciation, and toughness. I am excited to help them grow as leaders, and thankful that I get to coach such high character individuals.”
A unanimous Preseason First Team All-MAAC selection, Camper has been appointed a team captain for the second straight season. The Chestertown, Maryland standout was previously elevated to the captaincy during the stretch run of last season on Feb. 21. A 2019-20 First Team All-MAAC selection, Camper was one of just 29 Division I players nationally to average a double-double last season, with 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He ranked 16th nationally in defensive rebounding (7.53), 22nd in rebounding, 26th in double-doubles (14), and 47th in minutes (36.1).
A native of Jackson, New Jersey, Mahala is a two-year letterwinner for the Saints. He appeared in his first six career games last winter, and scored his first collegiate basket while logging 10 total minutes of action. A two-time MAAC Academic Honor Roll selection, Mahala was also named to the MAAC All-Academic Team last season.
