Camper chosen as finalist for prestigious Senior CLASS Award

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Men’s Basketball senior captain Manny Camper has been selected as one of just 10 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball finalists for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award. Camper becomes just Siena College’s second-ever national finalist for the honor, joining men’s lacrosse great Tom Morr (2012).

Camper was previously selected as one of just 30 candidates nationally for the award on Feb. 8, becoming the 22nd student athlete in Siena College history to be up for the honor. The Chestertown, Maryland standout was just the third men’s basketball student athlete in program history to be named a national candidate, joining Brett Bisping (2017) and O.D. Anosike (2012).

Camper was chosen as one of 10 national finalists by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier this month. Nationwide fans voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through Mar. 22. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner, who will be revealed during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

To be eligible for the Senior CLASS Award, a student athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

For more information on each of the finalists, visit SeniorCLASSAward.com.

2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Men’s Basketball Finalists

Manny Camper, Siena

Ross Cummings, Mercer

Cam Davis, Navy

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Luka Garza, Iowa

Colin Gillespie, Villanova

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

Justin Turner, Bowling Green

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

ABOUT THE AWARD

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award honors the attributes of senior student athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. The award program is designed exclusively for college seniors who are utilizing their complete athletic eligibility, remaining committed to their university and pursuing the many rewards a senior season can bring. Premier Sports Management manages the award.