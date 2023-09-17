SALEM, NY (NEWS10) — The Cambridge/Salem football team made a run all the way to the Class D state title game last season. This year, they’ve gotten out to a slower start, beginning the year 0-2. They looked to tally their first win of the season in a Section Championship rematch with Chatham on Saturday.

Cambridge/Salem led 13-0 with under 30 seconds to play in the first half when freshman quarterback Stephen Yakubec was picked off by Jacob Taylor. With just 12 seconds on the clock, Chatham’s Tate Van Alstyne bombed it deep to Lennie Sitzer for a touchdown just before time expired, cutting the deficit to 13-6 at the half.

Cambridge/Salem responded out of the break, scoring on a Yakubec quarterback sneak to extend their lead to 19-6. Senior Brice Burr put the icing on the cake with a fourth quarter touchdown run, as Cambridge/Salem tallied their first win of the season 25-6.

1-2 Cambridge/Salem will visit Stillwater on Friday, while 0-3 Chatham will host Helderberg-Valley.