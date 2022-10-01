GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class D match up over in Greenwich. Last season the Witches rolled past Cambridge Salem 49-0, but the Indians came into this game with revenge on their mind.

They got things started on their first drive after a face mask penalty on Greenwich that set them up at the half yard. On the next play Evan Day ran it in for the games first score and from that point Evan Day, had a day.

On the Indians next two drives Day crossed the plain and Cambridge took advantage going for two-point conversions after each score. The Indians won the game 44-0 and now move to 4-0 on the season.

Cambridge will take on Voorheesville next week at home, and Greenwich will play Chatham.