SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — The 154th Saratoga Meet got underway Thursday. The Wilton Stakes was the first of many stakes races to come this race season.

The Wilson Chute returned for the first time since 1972. The new starting area allows Saratoga Race Course to hold mile-long races.

Jockey Javier Castellano rode the favorite, Tabari, for one of his three victories on the day, bringing the win home for trainer Cherie DeVaux. “Any race that you win here in Saratoga is a big deal,” said DeVaux. “It’s our first starter of our stable so it gets the monkey off of our back and it’s just so exciting, and it’s awesome and just a great way to kick off a hopefully exciting summer.”