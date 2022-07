SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Day two of the Saratoga Meet was headlined by the Forbidden Apple Stakes.

Jockey Joel Rosario guided the 10 horse, City Man, to the upset win. A two dollar bet payed out $26.60. Trainer Christophe Clement won the race named after the horse he trained, Forbidden Apple. “When you win a stakes, it’s always a lot of fun,” said Clement. “Named after the horse that I trained, I’m getting old I guess. It’s time for my son to take over, that’s what that means.”