SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting the return of Cage Wars on Friday, November 4, following a series of prior sold-out competitions earlier this month. The event will take place in the Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center, and doors will open at 6 p.m. with the fights slated to kick off at 7 p.m.

Cage Wars 54 will feature both local and regional amateur MMA fighters, who will compete in the octagon to determine the Cage Wars 54 champion. Tickets are on sale now on their website, starting at $56 plus additional fees.