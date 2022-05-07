Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane visited La Salle Friday afternoon for a Colonial Council matchup between a pair of teams both 7-3 in conference.

The Riders struck first. A passed ball allowed Ichabod to get on the board at 1-0 in the top of the first, but the Cadets had an answer in the bottom of the inning. Pitcher Eddie Girtler helped his own cause with a two run single to put La Salle ahead 3-1.

Ichabod fired right back with two more runs in the third to tie it at three, but La Salle cruised from there, racking up 11 runs in an 11-4 win to move ahead of Ichabod Crane in the Colonial Council standings.