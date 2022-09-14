LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker football team entered the playoffs undefeated last season at 8-0, before falling to Shenendehowa in the section semifinals. Christian Brothers Academy took advantage, going on to win the title. The two Class AA powers will clash this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.

Shaker enters the home matchup 1-1, falling to CBA in Syracuse in week zero, before rolling Queensbury this past Saturday 54-16. The Brothers come into the game with a record of 2-0, outscoring Burnt Hills and La Salle by a combined score of 72-6.

While some might look at this matchup as a potential section championship preview, it’s business as usual for the Bison. “It’s important, but this is not a defining moment in our season,” said head coach Greg Sheeler. “If we win, great. If we don’t, week four is just as important. It’s good for confidence. It’s good for the trajectory of our season, but it’s not going to be a defining moment.”

Senior offensive lineman Matthew Valoze says they’re just worried about themselves. “This is one of the most important things we focus on is our team,” said Valoze. “We take every week as just ourselves getting progressively better and whoever shows up Friday night, that’s who we’re up against on the field.”

Catch the highlights and reaction of our Game of the Week and much more this Friday night on 1st & 10 on Fox 23 at 10:00 PM, and News10 ABC at 11:00 PM.