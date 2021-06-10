Burnt Hills upsets top-seeded Averill Park in Class A quarterfinals

Averill Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother Nature forced postponements to Section 2 softball Tuesday, giving us plenty of sectional playoff action Wednesday.

In Class A, the nine seed Burnt Hills visiting top seeded Averill Park after their opening round win over Lansingburgh. Cianna Benamati was dealing from jump street for the Spartans. She racked up two strikeouts in the first inning and eight for the day.

Averill Park struck first in the second inning, as Ava Faragon pulled a ball into right, falling for a RBI base hit. After a weather delay, the Spartans rallied the bats, pulling away for an 8-2 upset win.

Burnt Hills moves on to face Amsterdam in the Class A sectional semifinals Thursday at Amsterdam at 4:30 p.m.