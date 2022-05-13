CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills girls lacrosse team entered Thursday unbeaten in league play. They looked to keep it rolling against Shenendehowa on Thursday night.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Behind six first half goals from Ella Blessi, Burnt Hills led 8-2 at the half. They cruised through the second half on their way to a 14-3 win, remaining unbeaten in league play.

Burnt Hills will end their regular season Monday at 6 on the road against Bethlehem. The Eagles are also undefeated in league play. Shenendehowa will look to bounce back Tuesday at home against Guilderland.