BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa boys lacrosse team hosted Burnt Hills in a Class B title game rematch on Tuesday. It will be the only meeting between the Scotties and the Spartans, with Burnt Hills now in Class C.

Ballston Spa took a 7-6 lead into halftime. Burnt Hills fought back to take the game to overtime, where Kevin Carney tallied the game-winner in a 13-12 win for the Spartans. Carney tallied 8 goals in the win.

With the victory, Burnt Hills moves to 9-0 in the Suburban Council.