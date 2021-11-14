Burnt Hills survives late rally from Garden City in Class B state title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Centereach, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills met Garden City Sunday morning in the Class B field hockey state championship at Centereach High School.

The Spartans took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Caroline Kogut penalty shot goal, and followed with a Maddy Connelie goal from Grace Todd on a penalty corner right before the half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Garden City rallied in the second half with a goal to bring it back within one, but the Spartans held on from there to capture the Class B title with a 2-1 win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19