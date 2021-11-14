Burnt Hills survives late rally from Garden City in Class B state title

Centereach, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills met Garden City Sunday morning in the Class B field hockey state championship at Centereach High School.

The Spartans took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Caroline Kogut penalty shot goal, and followed with a Maddy Connelie goal from Grace Todd on a penalty corner right before the half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Garden City rallied in the second half with a goal to bring it back within one, but the Spartans held on from there to capture the Class B title with a 2-1 win.