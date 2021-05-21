Burnt Hills secures comfortable win over Colonie

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills girls lacrosse continues to dominate the Suburban Council this season.

Out at Colonie Friday evening, The Spartans built a 12-1 halftime lead that they only added to as the evening went on. Ella Blesi helped Burnt Hills make it 15-2 with a second half drive to the net and a point blank rip. Syndey Fitzgerald quickly followed, catching a dump off and attacking the right side to add to the lead as Burnt Hills won 19-5.

Burnt Hills hosts Albany Academy Saturday morning at 8:30 while Colonie hosts Albany Tuesday at 6 p.m.

