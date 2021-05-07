Burnt Hills’ Rzeszotarski wins Gatorade New York Volleyball Player of the Year

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a normal fall season Carlie Rzeszotarski and the Burnt Hills volleyball team would’ve likely battled for another state title.

This year she’ll have to settle for a pretty awesome individual award instead.

The junior Spartan has been named the Gatorade New York Volleyball Player of the Year. A nominee for the award last year, Rzeszotarski is now up for the award nationally. This adds to the laundry list of accomplishments for the Colgate commit, including Suburban Council MVP, state tournament MVP, and of course state champion.

“I was actually taking an AP exam and we had to leave our phones in our cars so I came back and I checked my phone and it was all these texts from my coach and my mom saying congrats and stuff,” Rzeszotarski said.

“I think this award is probably the biggest one I’ve gotten yet just because the history behind it and what it means,” she added. “I know some of the really big athletes that have gotten it in the past and especially from this area just the past few in New York.”

“I know one of them plays at Tulane right now and another one is playing at Duke,” she continued. “So just to be on the list with them, I’m just really honored.”

Carlie said the goal for her senior year is another state championship.