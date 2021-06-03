Burnt Hills rolls past Shenendehowa in bounce back win

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time all spring, the Burnt Hills boys lacrosse team was trying to bounce back from a loss.

The Spartans were closing the regular season at Shenendehowa Thursday evening and the Plainsmen are no slouch, they’ve only dropped two games in the Suburban Council this season. Burnt Hills came out focused on ending the season with momentum though, and got started quickly. JD Townsend scored the first three goals of the game for the Spartans as they jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter great ball movement set up Shane McClernan right in front of the net to help Burnt Hills take a 9-2 lead into the second quarter. The Spartans continued to roll from there. Kevin Carney split two defenders and finished in the second quarter as Burnt Hills extended the lead on their way to a 17-6 win.

Shenendehowa hosts Troy Friday at 4:30, then both teams await sectionals.