Burnt Hills rolls past Queensbury in Class A title but Shell’s status in doubt

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class A title game Saturday night at Shenendehowa was a battle of the Spartans, with Burnt Hills clashing with Queensbury.

Burnt Hills rolled in a 42-21 win in week 3, and Saturday night was no different for the Spartans in maroon.

Tyler Manning hit Rocco Mareno with a pass across the middle in the first quarter that he found paydirt with to give BHBL a 7-0 lead.

The Burnt Hills’ defense was dominant in this matchup. Sean Cable almost took a fumble to the house in the second quarter, but he was stopped short and Jaleel Joseph finished the drive with a short TD run to make it 14-0 Burnt Hills before the half.

Manning put the finishing touches on this one with a QB keeper up the middle to make it 21-0 Burnt Hills, and the Spartans were on their way to a Class A, but a late controversy put a bump in the road.

An altercation along the sidelines after things got chippy between the two teams resulted in a double sideline penalty against Burnt Hills, forcing Spartans head coach Matt Shell to be ejected by rule (Shell was not personally involved in the altercation). This development could put his status in doubt for next week’s regional after his team’s 21-0 win.