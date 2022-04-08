Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the rain out of the way and the sun poking it’s head out, it was a beautiful evening for Suburban Council boys lacrosse, starting at Burnt Hills with the defending Class B champs hosting Niskayuna.

The Spartans have looked strong offensively this year and that didn’t change against perennial power Nisky. Colden swisher splashed one to make it 3-0 Burnt Hills in a hurry. Off the ensuing face-off Rocco Mareno won it and did the rest himself. The Spartans were rolling in the first quarter.

Braeden Kerr stopped the bleeding for the Silver Warriors, getting Nisky on the board midway through the first, but the Spartan offense is a wagon. Mike Frattarola ripped one as Burnt hills raced out to a first qurater lead on their way to a 13-8 win over Niskayuna.