Burnt Hills ready for toughest test yet in unbeaten Somers

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a season opening cross-over loss to Shaker, Burnt Hills has ripped off 9 straight wins on their way to the regional final. The Spartans are looking to ride that momentum into their toughest test yet.

Burnt Hills blanked Queensbury 21-0 in the Class A Super Bowl. Now, they travel to Section I to take on unbeaten Somers. The Tuskers are 10-0, beating their opponents by nearly 28 points per game.

While the challenge is a tough one, head coach Matt Shell knows he’s going into battle with a special group, one that shouldn’t be counted out. “They’re great kids,” said Shell. “I’ve said it to them all along, they’re a special team. They’re one of those teams you look back at the end, when you look back at things, they stand out. I’ve been very fortunate to be around a lot of real quality kids at Burnt Hills and this group is right there.”

Kickoff between Burnt Hills and Somers is set for 6:00 PM on Friday in Mahopac.

