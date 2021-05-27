Burnt Hills pulls away from Shaker in second half

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Burnt Hills in boys lacrosse on Thursday for a great Suburban Council matchup.

These two were back and forth from the start. Shaker’s James Easton shook his defender, picked a corner and scored to put the Bison up 5-4 late in the second quarter. Burnt Hills’ Caeden LaPietro ripped one to tie things up at five a moment later.

Burnt Hills carried the momentum from there. Colden Swisher scored again before the half to help the Spartans to three straight goals. That swing helped Burnt Hills on their way to a 14-9 win.

Burnt Hills hosts Ballston Spa Saturday morning at 11 next while Shaker visits CBA.