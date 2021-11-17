Burnt Hills’ Matt Shell allowed to coach in regional matchup

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A double sideline penalty in Burnt Hills’ Super Bowl win over Queensbury put head coach Matt Shell’s status for their regional matchup with Somers in jeopardy. But after further review, Shell will be on the sideline Friday night.

New York State Football Chairman and Ravena head coach Gary Vanderzee confirmed the news Wednesday. The rule states that if a double sideline penalty is assessed to a team, and the guilty party can not be identified, the head coach is ejected and serves the one game suspension. But because they were able to identify one of the Spartans assistant coaches as the guilty party, he will will serve the suspension, allowing Shell to coach Friday night against the Tuskers.

The Spartans will take on Somers at Mahopac High School on Friday at 6:00 PM.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19